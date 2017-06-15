Dear God: Backyard Wrestler Grabs Opponent, Jumps Off Roof Into The Flaming Back Of A Truck

Because rednecks demand quality entertainment, this is a video of some backyard wrestlers doing battle on top of a roof (technically not in a backyard but whatever). Eventually, the portly Nacho Man Handy Savage picks his opponent up by the crotch and jumps off the roof in the burning bed of a pickup truck. Per the guy filming when he turns the camera around on himself:

"I just saw somebody die."

While that is technically accurate, I'm pretty sure you just saw two people die. Also, I like how the whole crowd starts chanting, "Hol-y shit! Hol-y shit!" That's how you know you're at a quality backyard wrestling match and risking that second parole violation was worth it.

