Dare To Dream: Pastafarian Wins Two Year Battle To Get Driver's License Photo Taken Wearing Spaghetti Strainer On Head

June 5, 2017

pastafarian-drivers-license.jpg

This is a video detailing Pastafarian Sean Corbett's battle to exercise his religious freedom and have his of Arizona driver's license taken while wearing a colander on his head. Me? I just want to take a license photo that doesn't make me look like a serial killer for once. They never get my good side. "There are no sides, it's a head-on portrait." I want to face backwards.

'I tried a couple different locations and was met with a lot of pushback and resistance... I was scorned at every location I went to, and they put out a memo about me, so by the time I got to (the) fourth and fifth MVD, they stopped me at the door. They got angry at me and treated me with such disrespect'. He recently tried again and, after talking with the location's manager, was able to take the photo.

Sadly, after hearing about the license photo, an Arizona bureaucrat put a stop on the license and now wants Sean to have a new photo taken without his religious helmet. Me? I just want a Marie Calendar's spaghetti and meatballs microwave dinner right now.

After communicating with the OIG regarding my license, it is currently not revoked or suspended. They have a stop on the license which prevents me from making duplicates, but the license is still valid at this moment. They are requesting that I return to the MVD to surrender the license and be photographed without the headwear. I confirmed that my photo does not interfere with facial recognition software. This indicates that there is no error, they simply are discriminating against my religion. I have reached out to the AZDOT Civil Rights department and have spoken with a representative who is familiar with my story and is working with me to see what steps are necessary to fight this issue.

What a battle. Granted not a particularly bloody battle like the way I like to trounce my enemies, but everybody does battle differently. It's like tying your shoes -- some people use the bunny ear method, and other people do it the adult way that I never mastered. Okay so
maybe it's nothing like tying your shoes. Maybe it's like riding a bicycle? I don't know, I suck at smilies. "You mean similes?" Those too.

Keep going for the video while I sign up for simile and metaphor lessons.

Thanks to Greg C, who just wants a driver's license photo taken while wearing a 'I HATE THE DMV' hat.

You Probably Shouldn't Do That: Riding A Dirt Bike After A Wheel Spoke Breaks

Previous Story

How Many Lives Do You Have Left, Anyway?: Cat Gets Stuck Trying To Climb Into A Suitcase

Next Story
  • Jeff Wiley

    How the hell does his licence expire in 2045? I have to renew mine every 5 years!

  • Brock

    As a US citizen, you get to pick some pros/cons per state. AZ has a 12 year license expiration, but downsides to match...

  • WhiteEagle2

    In 12 years it will only be 2029.

  • Russell Bullock

    I'd be all for this if the Pastafarian movement consisted of a majority of people who actually believe in the flying spaghetti monster. For the most part, however, it's just people making fun of organized religion.

  • WhiteEagle2

    So a religion is by default a joke, unless a certain number of followers is obtained?

  • Ignorance Smasher

    Sadly, this man gets pussy.

  • Jason Christopher

    ALL PRAISE THE FLYING SPAGHETTI MONSTER! MAY WE ALL BE TOUCHED BY HIS NOODLY APPENDAGE!

  • DudeAbiding

    Man fights for right to be a dumbshit. Let us rejoice.

  • Ijustsharted

    Commenter misses point completely. Let us snicker at him.

  • DrZanz

    *Woosh*

  • Meh

    Finally, really i'm so sick of real religious nuts crying for everything and someone with common sense, a.k.a. a Pastafarian couldn't. Finally some justice.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: church of the flying spaghetti monster, dare to dream, different strokes for different folks, hats, look at all your different colored hats!, making a stand, man you should see my license photo i really do look like a truck stop murderer it's kind of amazing, now i want spaghetti, pictures, religion, religious freedom, this is an outrage, wearing things, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post