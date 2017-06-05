Dare To Dream: Pastafarian Wins Two Year Battle To Get Driver's License Photo Taken Wearing Spaghetti Strainer On Head

This is a video detailing Pastafarian Sean Corbett's battle to exercise his religious freedom and have his of Arizona driver's license taken while wearing a colander on his head. Me? I just want to take a license photo that doesn't make me look like a serial killer for once. They never get my good side. "There are no sides, it's a head-on portrait." I want to face backwards.

'I tried a couple different locations and was met with a lot of pushback and resistance... I was scorned at every location I went to, and they put out a memo about me, so by the time I got to (the) fourth and fifth MVD, they stopped me at the door. They got angry at me and treated me with such disrespect'. He recently tried again and, after talking with the location's manager, was able to take the photo.

Sadly, after hearing about the license photo, an Arizona bureaucrat put a stop on the license and now wants Sean to have a new photo taken without his religious helmet. Me? I just want a Marie Calendar's spaghetti and meatballs microwave dinner right now.

After communicating with the OIG regarding my license, it is currently not revoked or suspended. They have a stop on the license which prevents me from making duplicates, but the license is still valid at this moment. They are requesting that I return to the MVD to surrender the license and be photographed without the headwear. I confirmed that my photo does not interfere with facial recognition software. This indicates that there is no error, they simply are discriminating against my religion. I have reached out to the AZDOT Civil Rights department and have spoken with a representative who is familiar with my story and is working with me to see what steps are necessary to fight this issue.

What a battle. Granted not a particularly bloody battle like the way I like to trounce my enemies, but everybody does battle differently. It's like tying your shoes -- some people use the bunny ear method, and other people do it the adult way that I never mastered. Okay so

maybe it's nothing like tying your shoes. Maybe it's like riding a bicycle? I don't know, I suck at smilies. "You mean similes?" Those too.

Keep going for the video while I sign up for simile and metaphor lessons.

Thanks to Greg C, who just wants a driver's license photo taken while wearing a 'I HATE THE DMV' hat.