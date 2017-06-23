Cool: Man Uses Augmented Reality To Recreate The Moon Landing In His Kitchen

June 23, 2017

moon-landing-augmented-reality.jpg

This is a video from Youtube Tomás García who used Unity and Apple's augment reality development kit ARkit to recreate an entirely-not-to-scale 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing in his kitchen, presumably much to the delight of his portrait of Sir Batman. Lowlights include NEVER ACTUALLY ZOOMING IN ON THE LUNAR LANDING MODULE -- WHAT THE HELL, TOMAS? You had one job. Although, now that I think about it, you actually have two jobs. "What's my second job?" Well you are in the kitchen, aren't you? "Yes..." Well that is where sandwiches come from, right?

Keep going for the video of what I assumed at first was the Death Star.

Thanks to RP, who agrees it's only a matter of time until we're all augmented reality trench-running the Death Star.

  • Bosun Higgs

    The coder is smart enough to script this animation, yet he's one of those people who stubbornly insist on holding HD cameras in portrait mode...

  • The_Wretched

    It's gantz. We're screwed.

  • Unlike Nasa, at least the author says it is a hoax.

  • Tomás Garcia

    This SUPER Zoom In was created after reading this <3 article: https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Klarn Mxyzptlk

    All he would have to do is go to a stage set like the originals.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i thought it was Gantz

  • That is the second blackest moon I've ever seen!

    (True story, once I sat behind a very drunk Coolio during a Lakers game..)

  • GeneralDisorder

    I demand pictures. If you didn't take any I demand someone recreate this in Photoshop.

  • steve holt

    i hope you also know some nigerian princes i can talk to

