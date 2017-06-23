Cool: Man Uses Augmented Reality To Recreate The Moon Landing In His Kitchen

This is a video from Youtube Tomás García who used Unity and Apple's augment reality development kit ARkit to recreate an entirely-not-to-scale 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing in his kitchen, presumably much to the delight of his portrait of Sir Batman. Lowlights include NEVER ACTUALLY ZOOMING IN ON THE LUNAR LANDING MODULE -- WHAT THE HELL, TOMAS? You had one job. Although, now that I think about it, you actually have two jobs. "What's my second job?" Well you are in the kitchen, aren't you? "Yes..." Well that is where sandwiches come from, right?

Keep going for the video of what I assumed at first was the Death Star.

Thanks to RP, who agrees it's only a matter of time until we're all augmented reality trench-running the Death Star.