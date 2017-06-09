This is a video of Paweł Zadrożniak's Floppytron computer hardware orchestra performing A-Ha's 1985 classic 'Take On Me'. As far as songs that sound decent performed on a bunch of old disk drives and scanners and hard drives goes, this one ranks pretty high. Although, just like my mom setting me up on a blind date with a "nice girl she knows from church", I have pretty low expectations for stuff like this. Overall, I give it four out of five hunks stuck in a comic book trying to get out, but who ultimately don't because my mom took the comic away for not doing my chores.

Keep going for the video as well as the original for reference while I march around the office yelling "Free Bird!" and slamming people's laptops closed while they're trying to work.

