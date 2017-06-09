Computer Hardware Orchestra Performs A-Ha's "Take On Me"

June 9, 2017

a-ha-take-on-me-computer-orchestra.jpg

This is a video of Paweł Zadrożniak's Floppytron computer hardware orchestra performing A-Ha's 1985 classic 'Take On Me'. As far as songs that sound decent performed on a bunch of old disk drives and scanners and hard drives goes, this one ranks pretty high. Although, just like my mom setting me up on a blind date with a "nice girl she knows from church", I have pretty low expectations for stuff like this. Overall, I give it four out of five hunks stuck in a comic book trying to get out, but who ultimately don't because my mom took the comic away for not doing my chores.

Keep going for the video as well as the original for reference while I march around the office yelling "Free Bird!" and slamming people's laptops closed while they're trying to work.

Thanks to I Know What You Did, who may or may not have hacked my Alexa Echo to learn my deepest, darkest secrets.

Move Over, Fidget Spinners: Wooden Fidget Stick 'Skill Toys'

Previous Story

Road Trip!: Brooklyn Bar's Fancy 'Beer ATM'

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: classic, classics, computers, everybody needs a hobby, hardware, music, music video, so that's what that sounds like, songs, sure why not, take on meeeeee, the 80s, watch out for the man with the monkey wrench he's gonna whack you!, we're getting the band back together, what a time to be alive, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post