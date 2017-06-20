Clever Parrot Plays Peek-A-Boo From Behind Laptop Monitor

June 20, 2017

This is a very short video of a parrot playing peek-a-boo from behind its owner's laptop. Admittedly, that looked like a pretty solid game of peek-a-boo. Also, I like how you can see the parrot's eyes dilate after it talks. Mother Nature: she's wild. Aren't you? Just admit it. *Mother Nature climbs on bar, flashes tits* Come on, they already gave you a free t-shirt, they're not gonna give you another one.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alexandra, who wants to know if that parrot is equally good at hide and seek.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I really hate birds as pets but this was cute as hell.

  • Jenness

    This is 100x time of so CUTE!!!!

  • Perpetual Pizza

    My parrot used to come down from her cage to join us whenever we ate supper and when she comes around the corner, she says HELLOOOO.

