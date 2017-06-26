Cat Pulls Out Ninja Move On Another Kitty

This is a short Instagram video captured by cat enthusiast Sara Jorden of one of her cats pulling out some sort of advanced ninja move while playing with another kitty. It appeared to be some sort of handstand to 360-degree jump. I'm not familiar with that particular move, but I'm also not a cat. "What are you?" I'm a pretty lady. "What?" I'm an eagle. "Seriously?" No, I was just trained by Master Splinter and he doesn't teach cat moves.

Keep going for the video while I try to replicate the move in the hallway by my cubicle and eventually get called by HR to come have a little chat.

A post shared by | sarah | (@sarahjorden_) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Thanks to Alexandra, who agrees Ninja Cat should be a primetime television show.