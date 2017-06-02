Cat Demands To Be Watched Before Running In Its Giant Hamster Wheel

June 2, 2017

cat-on-hamster-wheel.jpg

This is a video of a cat that meows for an audience before it will run in its giant hamster wheel. Honestly, I'm just happy to see there are people out there who actually bought these giant kitty running wheels, because the thought of a cat-loving inventor with a garage full of unsold kitty treadmills, struggling to pay their mortgage, breaks my heart. That is not a world I want to live in. This -- THIS is the world I want to live in. You know, if everything was completely different.

Keep going for the video while I watch that fat cat on an underwater treadmill gif for five minutes straight.

Thanks to Mark V, who agrees if Jon bought one of these and put a piece of lasagna on a stick, maybe Garfield wouldn't be so fat.

  • Bling Nye

    In a month that thing will just be a place to hang laundry and a few more months after that, it'll be on craigslist.

    Iiiit's the ciiiircle... the ciiircle of liiiife...

  • Andyman7714

    The cat or the wheel?

  • Bling Nye

    Yes.

