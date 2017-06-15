Bob Ross Is Getting His Own Funko Pop! Figurine

This is a shot of the Bob Ross Funko Pop! vinyl figurine scheduled for release this August, just in time for some very early Christmas shopping, or some incredibly late Easter basket stuffing. Of course if it comes out in early August you could get me one for my birthday. "Is that what you want?" I mean, sure, if you're too cheap to buy me a jetpack. "Those things are like hundreds of thousands of dollars." What, are you saying I'm not worth it? "Yes." Wow, you sound like my parents, and I only asked them for socks.

