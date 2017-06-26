Beautiful Cutaway Of Jake And Finn's Treehouse From Adventure Time

Note: Larger version HERE, but some worthwhile closeups after the jump.

This is a cutaway of Jake and Finn's treehouse from Adventure Time as drawn by Russian artist Max Degtyarev. I wouldn't mind a poster of it. And by poster I mean life-size physical recreation in my backyard, which is technically my apartment building's parking lot, which floods when it rains, which thankfully isn't that often because it soaks into my upholstery and makes my car smell, which already smells bad enough because of all the rotting fast food in my backseat. I'm what most people would refer to as a disgusting monster, as evidenced by all the 1-star reviews and 'disgusting monster' comments I've received driving Uber. I also don't obey stop signs, stop lights, or GPS directions.

Keep going for a bunch of closeups.

Thanks to Lance, who agrees somebody needs to add an Adventure Time land to an existing theme park already.