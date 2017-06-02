Beating Super Mario Bros With No Kills, No Coins, And No Items

This is a video of Roderick from Youtube channel Nintendo Unity beating the original Super Mario Bros without killing any enemies (besides dropping Bowser into the lava at the end), collecting any coins, or using any items. That sounds....fun? No, that's not the word I'm looking for. Oh right: extremely difficult and frustrating. Video game speedrunners and people who do stuff like this -- they're a completely different breed of gamer. I honestly don't know how they do it without beating a roommate to death with a controller. I've already gone through two roommates that way and I'm only a casual gamer. "Wait, what?" Nothing -- nothing. Now help me move this shower curtain, it's heavy.

Thanks to Tank, who would have just rolled over all those enemies, smashed a hole in the side of Bowser's castle, and accidentally run over the princess.