Battle Simulation Of 20 T-Rexes Vs 10,000 Chickens

June 2, 2017

t-rexes-vs-chickens.jpg

This is a video Youtuber Lazy Game Reviews created using Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator to pit 20 t-rexes against 10,000 chickens. Who wins? SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: the chickens, with a large portion of the poultry army still standing. Obviously, that is not a very good simulation because there is no way those chickens would have won in real life, and I plan on proving it just as soon as I can build a time machine big enough to fit 10,000 chickens. "Or 20 t-rexes." I love your brain, you're so smart.

Keep going for the simulation.

Thanks to James, who agrees there's no way those chickens could have inflicted enough damage to bring down a t-rex before being stomped on.

  • the Dude

    If anyone has any interest in outdated, interesting, or just plain weird PC hardware, peripherals, and games then I would HIGHLY recommend folling the youtube channel in the video. The guy is incredibly entertaining, has a spot on Duke Nukem impression, and also has a channel on youtube where he makes his lunch.

  • Gilbert

    Have you ever pissed off a flock of chickens? Those things will f*** your s*** up...

  • GristleMcNerd

    Something something Legend of Zelda reference

  • I doubt the historical validity of this simulation.

  • Russell Bullock

    So, huh?, The chickens, like, chewed off the T-Rex toenails until they died from shock or something???

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    meteor my ass. the truth is out there!

