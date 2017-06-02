Battle Simulation Of 20 T-Rexes Vs 10,000 Chickens
This is a video Youtuber Lazy Game Reviews created using Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator to pit 20 t-rexes against 10,000 chickens. Who wins? SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: the chickens, with a large portion of the poultry army still standing. Obviously, that is not a very good simulation because there is no way those chickens would have won in real life, and I plan on proving it just as soon as I can build a time machine big enough to fit 10,000 chickens. "Or 20 t-rexes." I love your brain, you're so smart.
Keep going for the simulation.
Thanks to James, who agrees there's no way those chickens could have inflicted enough damage to bring down a t-rex before being stomped on.
-
the Dude
-
Gilbert
-
GristleMcNerd
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Romatodoms
-
Russell Bullock
-
Big Dog on Krampus
Read More: animals, chickens, dino, dinosaurs, doing battle, i disagree, i doubt that, iffy, nope, questionable, rawr, rerun it that can't be right, simulation, someone on the internet is wrong, t-rex, what did you accidentally turn the chicken damage up to 11 or what i don't get it, you know how i feel about doing battle