Back From The Grave: Man Polishes Rusty Traditional Japanese Knife To As-Good-As-New

June 19, 2017

knife-restoration.jpg

This is a video of Jun from Youtube channel Junskitchens restoring and polishing a rusty traditional Japanese knife he bought from a seller for $3 (previously: sharpening a dollar store knife to the best it can be). When he's finished the knife looks nothing like what he started with. I mean, except it looks identical because it's the same knife, it's just really clean and shiny and not rusty. The process was mesmerizing though. I think I'm going to start restoring rusty knives. And by rusty I mean bloody, and by bloody I mean I have a situation I need your help with.

Thanks to Allyson S

