Back From The Grave: Man Polishes Rusty Traditional Japanese Knife To As-Good-As-New

This is a video of Jun from Youtube channel Junskitchens restoring and polishing a rusty traditional Japanese knife he bought from a seller for $3 (previously: sharpening a dollar store knife to the best it can be). When he's finished the knife looks nothing like what he started with. I mean, except it looks identical because it's the same knife, it's just really clean and shiny and not rusty. The process was mesmerizing though. I think I'm going to start restoring rusty knives. And by rusty I mean bloody, and by bloody I mean I have a situation I need your help with.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who informed me the best knives are the ones twisted between the ribs of an enemy. Wait, what?