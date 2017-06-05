Awww: Father Wears The Pokemon Tie His Son Made Him In 1st Grade To His High School Graduation

June 5, 2017

father-pokemon-tie-1.jpg

This is is a shot of Robert Olivo posing with his son Dylan at his high school graduation while wearing the Pokemon tie that Dylan made him as a Father's Day gift when he was in first grade. How sweet is that? SPOILER: Very sweet. Like lemonade, but without the tart.

"Since I loved Pokémon at the time (still do), I decided why not have him wear a tie of something that I like?"


"He wore the tie to show he had it and to reflect that I am officially a high school graduate and not the child I was when I made the tie," he said.

Man, that's great. I still remember what my dad wore to my high school graduation. It was a tank top he used puffy paint to write 'LATER, SUCKER!' on the front of. Plus he threw a dead fish on the stage when I was accepting my diploma.

Keep going for a closeup of just the tie.

father-pokemon-tie-2.jpg

Thanks to Jenny K, who promised me a Dragonball tie, which I plan on wearing to my employee of the month ceremony as soon as I stop doing the bare minimum.

  • #GoodDad

  • scott19

    Good artist for a first grader. That's a quality Pikachu.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    wow, that guy really likes cum

  • Gingerbread

    i was afraid I was the only one who noticed this.

  • stuffsticks

    Cool but i can't help but feel that the only reason the old man still has it is because he rolled it up at the back of his closet and forgot about it for a decade.

  • scott19

    I think you find stuff like that, then make a plan to bring it out 2 years later and look profound and thoughtful.

    He definitely didn't have it in a glass case that said "Break in case of graduation"

