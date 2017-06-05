Awww: Father Wears The Pokemon Tie His Son Made Him In 1st Grade To His High School Graduation

This is is a shot of Robert Olivo posing with his son Dylan at his high school graduation while wearing the Pokemon tie that Dylan made him as a Father's Day gift when he was in first grade. How sweet is that? SPOILER: Very sweet. Like lemonade, but without the tart.

"Since I loved Pokémon at the time (still do), I decided why not have him wear a tie of something that I like?"

"He wore the tie to show he had it and to reflect that I am officially a high school graduate and not the child I was when I made the tie," he said.

Man, that's great. I still remember what my dad wore to my high school graduation. It was a tank top he used puffy paint to write 'LATER, SUCKER!' on the front of. Plus he threw a dead fish on the stage when I was accepting my diploma.

Keep going for a closeup of just the tie.

Thanks to Jenny K, who promised me a Dragonball tie, which I plan on wearing to my employee of the month ceremony as soon as I stop doing the bare minimum.