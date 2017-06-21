An Impressive Light Up Dance Crew Performance

This is the America's Got Talent performance of dance crew Light Balance, a dance crew I assume was formed when Daft Punk banged TRON. Their dance routine and light effects were all very well choreographed, and I enjoyed watching it. Granted, I don't know anything about dancing and l'll watch just about anything. Last night I spent almost three hours watching my roommate play Call Of Duty in his underwear. "Jesus." Over FaceTime.

Keep going for the video.

