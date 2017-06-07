Amazing Stop-Motion Video Made From Water Droplets Falling In Programmed Shapes

This is a video created for Gatorade G Active electrolyte water using a system that can be programmed to drip water in different shapes. In this case, a series of a runner running, each of which was carefully photographed and then combined to make a stunning stop-motion animation of the runner in action. Just watch it, it's really impressive. And I wouldn't lie to you, would I? "Last week you told me my car was on fire." Now you listen here *quietly fidgeting with lighter in pocket* sometimes I get the past and future confused.

Keep going for the video (as well as a behind the scenes one), it really is worth a watch and I'm a Powerade guy.

Thanks to QuickPete, a hell of a gunslinger, but still no match for The Flash.