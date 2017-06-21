Am I In The Matrix?: Trippy Interactive Projection Mapped Room

This is a video demonstration of the 'mixed reality' room built by creative studio THÉORIZ. The room uses a virtual reality tracking system to track a person's movement, and real-time projection mapping to change the environment as the person walks around. It looks fun. And by looks fun I mean it gave me vertigo and I don't even get vertigo. Or motion sickness. *wink* I'm saying I don't get motion sick. "Are you trying to tell me something?" Let me just spell it out for you: I'm great on cruises and water beds in case you were looking for some special company.

Thanks to Davey, who agrees virtual reality is way better than actual reality because you can go into the settings and turn your responsibility difficulty down to easy. You can also turn off paying bills.