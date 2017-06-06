All The Rage: 'Brushstroke Cakes' From Russia

These are a bunch of examples of the brushstroke cakes created by the Kalabasa bakery in Moscow, Russia. As you can see, they're cakes covered in what appear to be brushstrokes. Don't worry though, they're not made with actual paint, they're strips of colored white chocolate. Or are they? *testing cake for lead content* Just as I suspected -- this thing is chock full of lead. "Are you just saying that so you can eat the whole cake yourself?" Is that a risk you're willing to take? "Yes." Well then *sloppily licking cake* still want a piece? I have worms too just FYI.

Keep going for ten or so more examples with different colors.

Thanks to Julia H, who agrees there's nothing wrong with eating a little paint to taste the color.