Airline Passengers Spot Massive Fuel Leak From Wing Before Takeoff

In other flying is awful news, this is a video captured by Rachel Pas of the massive fuel leak she noticed during taxing but before takeoff on her United flight from Newark, New Jersey to Venice, Italy. Rachel says apparently only her and her husband noticed the leak (although I'm pretty sure the ground crew outside also noticed), and after she notified the on-board crew the flight was cancelled. That was probably a good idea. Also, I like how you can hear Rachel in the video ask "What could that be?" like maybe this is what happens when you flush an onboard lavatory. And apparently a stewardess had told them this was normal? No, I suspect something far more sinister is going on here. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Chemtrail fluid?" Precisely. Now wrap this foil around your head so the government can't read our thoughts while we conspiracy. And make sure you don't leave any holes this time.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks Charlotte, I really didn't want to ever fly again anyways.