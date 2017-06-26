A Treat-Holding Smartphone Attachment To Get Your Pets To Look At The Camera For Photos

This is the Kickstarter for Flexy Paw, a molded plastic smartphone attachment that can hold a treat so your pet looks at the camera for photos (previously: an attachment that held tennis balls for the same reason). You can contribute $16 to the Kickstarter campaign to get one when they ship, provided they reach their crowdfunding goal. Alternatively, use your other hand to hold the treat. Or buy one of my significantly less expensive pet-attention phone attachments. "That's a piece of duct tape." And? "And about an inch of a Slim Jim." I ate the rest and I think there was a piece of bone in it.

Keep going for one more shot and their Kickstarter video.

Thanks to Leslie A, who agrees the key to getting your pets to pose for photos is never trying to take photos of them.