A Flat Folded Origami Sculpture That Explodes Into A Penguin When Dropped

This are a couple video demonstrations of a Penguin Bomb, an origami sculpture created by famed paper artist Haruki Nakamura. It explodes from a flat shape into a penguin when dropped on a hard surface. Pretty clever. And by pretty clever I mean very clever. And by very clever I mean how do people come up with this stuff? I don't even understand how popcorn bags work. "You're supposed to put them in the microwave." I did! "Then push the buttons." Defrost? This is why I need my parents to have stay-at-home jobs.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees they'd be even cooler if they exploded into a 10-piece bucket of fried chicken.