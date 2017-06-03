3-D Printed Fidget Spinner With A Zoetrope Of A Running Cat Inside

June 5, 2017

This is the 3-D printed fidget spinner created by designer Jonathan Odom. It has a zoetrope of a running cat inside. Although, being as large as it is, is it really a fidget spinner anymore? I think it's just a handheld zoetrope. That thing would barely fit in my pocket. Speaking of: one time I had a can of tuna in my pocket (I ran out of cat food) and some guy on the street asked if it was chewing tobacco and I said no it's tuna and he told me I wasn't a cowboy which hurt my feelings because I've always considered myself somewhat of a modern cowboy so I told him to meet me in the middle of town at high noon for a pistol duel but I didn't show up because I'm not trying to die on a Saturday when there's still so much more weekend left to live. For the record though, on a Monday I absolutely would have shown up with no guns.

Thanks to Dunc, who agrees the coolest fidget spinners are pinwheels.

