You're A Wizard, Hermione!: Hogwarts Acceptance Letter Ladies Wallet

This is the $30 Hogwarts Acceptance Letter Zip Wallet available from ThinkGeek (currently sold out, available elsewhere if you're interested, use your magic). Gosh, it seems like only yesterday my own Hogwarts acceptance letter arrived in the mail. I was so excited. "That was yesterday, and it wasn't a Hogwarts acceptance letter, it was a 20% off a single item at Bed Bath & Beyond coupon." Don't you take this away from me.

Thanks to lizzy, who's holding out for a 20% off your entire purchase coupon from Bed Bath & Beyond.