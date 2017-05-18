You Didn't!: A Unicorn Head Trophy Mount

May 18, 2017

unicorn-head-wall-mount-1.jpg

This is the 'Unicorn Attack Plaque' (strange choice of name) available from ThinkGeek (and other places, look around if you want one and buy me a present while you're at it -- preferably something you want to see me in from a lingerie shop so I know you still find me attractive). The unicorn trophy mount costs $87, is almost 20-inches long, has a golden horn, and a neck that looks like a ballsack. ThinkGeek explicitly mentions that its magical properties are not guaranteed. That's kind of a deal breaker for me. I buy almost all of my magic supplies from a witch in the swamp and she has a 30-day money back guarantee on the effectiveness of her products. Granted the last time somebody tried to get her to honor the guarantee she turned them into a turd, but that was me and I actually don't mind it. For once people actually try to avoid stepping all over me, which is nice. I only hope one day a special boy comes along and sets me on fire and throws me on somebody's porch.

unicorn-head-wall-mount-2.jpg

Thanks to Ryon, who wants a trophy mount of one of those asteroid worms from Star Wars.

  • Russell Bullock

    Being from Texas, I know that I'm supposed to have more knowledge of guns than the none-at-all amount I actually do have. That said, isn't the guy just holding a toy from Wal-Mart or something? That's not a real gun is it? What the Hell is that thing? It looks about as real as that fake-ass, plastic damn unicorn thing. I'm so freaking confused!

  • Bling Nye

    Real unicorn, real gun, real lumberjack.

  • Russell Bullock

    I think the beard might be a clip-on though...

  • Meh

    All i see is like a horse head on a dildo. Why would you want it on your wall even if it looked like what it is supposed to look like.

