Woman Creates A 10,000 Starburst Wrapper Dress

This is the Starburst wrapper dress painstakingly crafted by Emily Seilhamer. It took four years to collect the over 10,000 wrappers needed, which were all sewn together with elastic thread. Did you know a single Starburst contains 20 calories? So this is a 200,000 calorie dress. For reference, I only consume 200,000 calories on cheat days, which are every day because I don't work out or eat healthy and actually died six years ago.

I've been saving Starburst wrappers diligently (with the help of friends and family) for 4 years to create this dress. After enough were saved I organized them into colors, ironed them, folded them into links, and made candy wrapper chains.

With the use of elastic thread, I was able to sew the links together into a "fabric" to create the dress. My husband and I met when he offered me a pack of Starburst a few years before the project started. As his favorite candy he began to save grocery bags full of wrappers for me... The dress had a nice spot next to the gift table at our wedding almost 2 years ago!

Impressive, but do you know what I want? Skittles shorts. Except instead of being made from Skittles packaging I want it made out of actual Skittles, that way it can be eaten off my body like a candy necklace. Or turn a pool into a rainbow. "Out of the water, sir." But you said adult swim! "You're wearing candy shorts and acting like a child." Is this because I tried to poop in mid-air off the high dive?

