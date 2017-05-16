We've Come So Far: 1998 Toyota Corolla Vs 2015 Toyota Corolla Crash Test

May 16, 2017

This is a video of a 1998 and 2015 Toyota Corolla smashing into each other in a partial-overlap crash test at 40MPH. The test was purportedly funded by Australia and New Zealand's safety advocate group, the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), although I suspect it was actually funded by car manufacturers to encourage people to buy new cars. Obviously, the 2015 model fared much better than the 1998, which "sustained catastrophic structural failure" and scored a zero out of five stars safety rating (the 2015 scored a five). So, if you had to choose between a 1998 or 2015 Toyota Corolla to be involved in an accident, choose the 2015. But, if you can choose any car, pick a tank. Preferably one with flames painted on the sides to make it look extra bitchin'.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 1:30 for the actual test and results.

Thanks to Dougie, who agrees nobody should be allowed to drive over 30MPH. It's unnatural.

  • WhiteEagle2

    2:58 is where the difference becomes real clear.

  • TwiZtedS

    Not that it would have made it a whole lot better, but the 1998 Corolla did come standard with a driver side air bag (at least it did on the US models), which didn't deploy in the video...

  • Malcolm Fried

    This only proves that, not unlike people, all of the shittiest things were made in the 90's.

