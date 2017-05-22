Well That Was Terrifying: Sea Lion Grabs Girl From Dock

This is a short video of a sea lion grabbing a young girl from the dock of the Steveston Fisherman's Wharf in Richmond, British Columbia. That was pretty scary, and serves as an important reminder that sea lions are, in fact, lions, and should be respected as the terrifying killers that they are. Also, despite what some people might think, those 'DON'T FEED THE ANIMALS' signs aren't just made to keep sign stores in business.

Keep going for the video while I try to befriend a seal.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees sea monkeys are way chiller.