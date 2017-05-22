Well That Was Terrifying: Sea Lion Grabs Girl From Dock

May 22, 2017

sea-lion-grabs-girl.jpg

This is a short video of a sea lion grabbing a young girl from the dock of the Steveston Fisherman's Wharf in Richmond, British Columbia. That was pretty scary, and serves as an important reminder that sea lions are, in fact, lions, and should be respected as the terrifying killers that they are. Also, despite what some people might think, those 'DON'T FEED THE ANIMALS' signs aren't just made to keep sign stores in business.

Keep going for the video while I try to befriend a seal.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees sea monkeys are way chiller.

  • Munihausen

    That girl had a whale of a problem on her hands.

  • Jenness

    This really is scary and it's easy to see with all the people, the boats, the traffic and the ledge how quickly this can happen. All animals I treat from cats to wild ones with a healthy respect.

  • Jack Humphrey

    I like how I'm a Canadian, in BC, and the video, which took place minutes from my house, isn't available in my country.

    What.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    just look out the window!

  • Jenness

    Can you get the BBC - it has it as well: http://www.bbc.com/news/av/...

  • Jack Humphrey

    I already saw the original uploader's video yesterday morning, it's just funny that a Canadian event is region-locked for Canadians.

  • Jenness

    That is weird and disturbing - Net neutrality blah blah

