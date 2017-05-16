Video Of An R/C Truck Speeding Around On Top Of A Lake

This is a video of a four wheel drive Traxxas X-Maxx R/C truck with special water tires speeding around on a manmade lake in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was pretty impressive. Maybe not as impressive as Jesus walking on water, but Jesus purposefully went slow to prove he was defying the laws of physics. Plus he didn't weigh just 19 pounds or have "30+ volts of extreme 8S power." You know, I could use 30+ volts of extreme 8S power right now, and I don't even know what that is. I imagine it's like a Red Bull for Transformers. "Give me that!" Optimus -- no! *Optimus immediately starts vigorously humping an ambulance* Okay, so maybe it's more like a boner pill for Transformers. Seriously though, bro, those people need to get to the hospital. And probably therapists now too, thanks to you.

Keep going for the Jesus of R/C trucks doing its thing.

