Video Of A Server Room With A Seismic Isolation Floor During An Earthquake

This is some security cam footage during the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake in Japan of a server room built with a seismic isolation floor . Engineering: it's amazing. No word what those servers contained, but my guess is some incredibly valuable porno.

Hit the jump for the video while I jump up and down in the elevator and scare everyone heading out on their lunch break.

Thanks to Brenna D, for inspiring me to earthquake-proof my apartment, which was easy because I live in a 2001 Ford Explorer.