Video Of A Server Room With A Seismic Isolation Floor During An Earthquake

May 30, 2017

This is some security cam footage during the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake in Japan of a server room built with a seismic isolation floor . Engineering: it's amazing. No word what those servers contained, but my guess is some incredibly valuable porno.

Hit the jump for the video while I jump up and down in the elevator and scare everyone heading out on their lunch break.

Thanks to Brenna D, for inspiring me to earthquake-proof my apartment, which was easy because I live in a 2001 Ford Explorer.

The Original Alien Movie Recut As A Comedy Trailer

Previous Story

Smart: Guy Installs Gaming Console In Microwave Oven

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    SOMEBODY PLEASE THINK OF THE COMPUTER SERVERS!!!

    Seriously, this was a very amusing promo video.

  • That's intensely cool. But that lady's voice, holy moley.

  • The_Wretched

    I made "seismic isolation floor" into my ring tone. It's sexy.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: computer, engineering, i liked the people walking back and forth being chill i don't think i could have been that chill, impressive, japan, maybe those host geekologie!, natural disasters, oh wow, problem solving, smart thinking, the internet, the series of tubes must remain intact, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post