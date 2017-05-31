The United States Of Sadness: Each State's Most Frequently Googled 'How To Spell' Word

Note: Larger version HERE.

In honor of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, this is a map created by Google Trends highlighting the most commonly searched 'How To Spell XXXXX Word' for each state. Honestly, I can't spell any of those without spell-check. Especially not diarrhea and I've probably tried typing it at least a thousand times. Sometimes I spell it so awfully that spell-check doesn't even give me any suggestions. Now my doctor thinks I have some ailment he's never even heard of before.

Thanks to Alpha Centurion, who I'm pretty sure is either a star or superhero.