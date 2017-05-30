The Original Alien Movie Recut As A Comedy Trailer

May 30, 2017

alien-comedy-trailer.jpg

This is a video of the original Alien movie recut as a comedy trailer. Not a romantic comedy though, just a comedy. Me? I like romantic comedies. They give me hope that even a dork like me can still find true love, despite the fact I'm pooping insanely loud in the bathroom with the door open not realizing my girlfriend just walked in with a bunch of her friends.

Thanks to Daniel Animal, who wants to see Chucky recut as a children's Saturday morning cartoon.

  • Dao

    I'd love to see Frasier episodes re-cut as a horror.

  • palpable ovaltine

    I'd love to see Frasier re-cut as a comedy.

  • Love these.

    (At least the ones that are well done, like this)

  • PhilJ

    Boy meets facehugger, falls in love. Facehugger dies leaving boy holding baby. Baby escapes and hilarity ensues.

