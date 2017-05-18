Thank You For Being A Friend: Golden Girls Edition Clue Game

This is the soon-to-be-available $40 Golden Girls edition of Clue. It was the Grim Reaper, with a weak heart, in the bed! Just kidding, there's no death, you're trying to solve who ate the last piece of cheesecake, what they left at the scene of the crime, and which room they did it in. Blanche, vibrator, bathroom. *flips game board* I win, you make the Pizza Bites.

Keep going for a shot of the player tokens and board. I call Sophia.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who's trying to pitch a new television series called Silver Girls about a bunch of 30-somethings who decide they've had enough of the Miami dating scene and move to a retirement community.