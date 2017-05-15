Terror In The Deep Sea: Shrimp Catches A Fish, Tears It Open, Finds A Bonus Fish Inside

This is a video from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of a shrimp catching a dragonfish to eat, cutting its guts open while it's still alive, and finding another undigested fish inside. Mother Nature: she's absolutely nuts. You think she's fun at parties or you think she gets too wild? I bet she's fun in the beginning but then gets too drunk and causes a scene, probably with snakes or spiders, or, if it's a pool party, sharks. *changes RSVP for Mother Nature's birthday party from 'yes' to 'please lose my address'*

Keep going for the video.

