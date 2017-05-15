Terror In The Deep Sea: Shrimp Catches A Fish, Tears It Open, Finds A Bonus Fish Inside

This is a video from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of a shrimp catching a dragonfish to eat, cutting its guts open while it's still alive, and finding another undigested fish inside. Mother Nature: she's absolutely nuts. You think she's fun at parties or you think she gets too wild? I bet she's fun in the beginning but then gets too drunk and causes a scene, probably with snakes or spiders, or, if it's a pool party, sharks. *changes RSVP for Mother Nature's birthday party from 'yes' to 'please lose my address'*

  • GeneralDisorder

    Shrimp are pretty intense.

  • the Dude

    That play-by-play was fantastic!

  • Huh. Interesting. So THAT'S what music that causes brain cancer sounds like.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I didn't hear any dumbstep.

  • WhiteEagle2

    There is always a bigger fish.

  • Draco Basileus

    This horror show was 10X worse thanks to the royalty free "adventure" music playing in the background. That and the shitty amusement of the commentators who were overjoyed at what they were witnessing.

  • Daniel Holstein

    It's pretty amazing to witness something like that in the deep sea. I'd also be overjoyed.

  • MaidoMaido

    more like 10x better

    Now THAT'S an Adventure!

  • James Mcelroy

    You mad bro?

  • Draco Basileus

    No, just constipated...

