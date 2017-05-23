Stationary Bike Powered Slot Car Track

This is a Facebook video of a slot car track with cars powered by how fast you pedal on a stationary bike. It's a great way to get exercise without getting bored. And boredom is the number one killer of cardio workouts according to some idiot who hates exercising. Thank God the elliptical machines at the gym have screens with access to Netflix and Hulu, that way I don't feel so bad about not using them because I don't have Netflix or Hulu accounts.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to My Advil Wore Off. Well what are you waiting for, take some more. I'll take three too.