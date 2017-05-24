Star Wars Imperial March Performed On Two Accordions

Seen here performing in what appears to be the rec room of my grandmother's retirement community, accordion duo Viktor and Vasyl Kravchuk (that's two Vasyls in two articles - a new record!) play John Williams' iconic Imperial March from Star Wars. I don't know about you, but I feel like it really captured the carnival feel that the original was missing.

Hit the jump for the video.

Thanks to Dev, who heard even Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes were impressed. "The who what?" Come on, the band from the Mos Eisley cantina.