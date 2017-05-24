Star Wars Imperial March Performed On Two Accordions

May 24, 2017

Seen here performing in what appears to be the rec room of my grandmother's retirement community, accordion duo Viktor and Vasyl Kravchuk (that's two Vasyls in two articles - a new record!) play John Williams' iconic Imperial March from Star Wars. I don't know about you, but I feel like it really captured the carnival feel that the original was missing.

Hit the jump for the video.

Thanks to Dev, who heard even Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes were impressed. "The who what?" Come on, the band from the Mos Eisley cantina.

  • vintagetechblog
  • Bubbubsky

    That...is...fantastic.

  • Enkidu98

    OK, now I need a movie, about the Russian Mafia, set in the old country, with this in it.

  • Bling Nye

    So, it sounds just like the shitty MIDI version from the 1990's. Cool.

    HOLY SHIT, this page still exists.... http://www.angelfire.com/sc...

  • Jenness

    This is about to be my new ringtone.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I found the perfect ringtone a while back... Silence. Not Silence by John Gage either. I just don't turn my ringer on. Oddly about a month ago my phone started to yell at me every time I plug in or unplug "hey, you're going to miss calls". I can't figure out how to make it not show that warning (because quite frankly no one calls me so I'm not exactly worried that I'll miss a call).

    However for those times I'm actually expecting a call and turn my ringer on I use the Tristram sound effect from the original Diablo game. It's perfect because the only person who ever calls me is my ex and the sullen guitar/cello track is how I feel whenever I have to talk to her.

  • Richard H Sanford

    Imperial Polka!!

  • GeneralDisorder

    I went to a Polish restaurant somewhere in Columbus, OH when I was visiting family (my dad's side is Polish, my mom's side is not) and there were two guys who had an accordian and tuba band who were playing requests. They played the Imperial March among a few other things. It was pretty funny.

