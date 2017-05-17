Son Shoots Mom With NERF Gun, She Catches Dart In Her Mouth With The Gum She's Chewing

This is a video of little shit Brant Coltrain shooting his mom with a NERF gun ON MOTHER'S DAY. Thankfully for her, she manages to catch the dart in her mouth with the gum she's chewing instead of taking one to the eye. And they both laugh about it afterwards?! What a good sport. My mom would not have been laughing. I'm not sure what she would have done, but I feel like I would have deserved a backhand out a window. And not an open window either, a closed one -- second story.

Thanks to Anton, who agrees this kid's mom must be the patron saint of patience.