Smash Mouth's All Star Performed With The Sound Of A Fidget Spinner

May 26, 2017

fidget-spinner-smashmouth-all-star.jpg

Sorry about my absence yesterday, folks, I was traveling and didn't have an internet connection. It was horrible and I almost died, I don't know how people do it.

Because this is the world we live in now, here's a video of Smash Mouth's 'All Star', performed with the sampled sound of a whirling fidget spinner. There is nothing you can do to prepare yourself for just how awful this truly is. I'm pretty sure it took years off my life. It's like that machine that Westley gets hooked up to in The Princess Bride. I need like ten Miracle Max chocolate balls now just to live till tomorrow.

Keep going for the video, as well as the original for reference while I Van Gogh both my ears.

Thanks to hairless, who really is an All Star in my book. And that book is a comic.

