Smart: Guy Installs Gaming Console In Microwave Oven

This is a video of mad scientist Colin Furze demonstrating the primitive gaming console he installed in the door of a functional microwave oven. That way you don't get bored waiting the two minutes it takes to nuke a Hot Pocket. God, I love Hot Pockets. If I was stranded on a deserted island with a solar powered microwave and could only have one thing to eat, you know what I would choose? "Hot Pockets?" What? No -- cyanide.

