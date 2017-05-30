Smart: Guy Installs Gaming Console In Microwave Oven
This is a video of mad scientist Colin Furze demonstrating the primitive gaming console he installed in the door of a functional microwave oven. That way you don't get bored waiting the two minutes it takes to nuke a Hot Pocket. God, I love Hot Pockets. If I was stranded on a deserted island with a solar powered microwave and could only have one thing to eat, you know what I would choose? "Hot Pockets?" What? No -- cyanide.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to James, who's still holding out for a George Foreman grill that can run Crysis 3 on its highest video settings.
