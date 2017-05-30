Smart: Guy Installs Gaming Console In Microwave Oven

May 30, 2017

microwave-gaming-console.jpg

This is a video of mad scientist Colin Furze demonstrating the primitive gaming console he installed in the door of a functional microwave oven. That way you don't get bored waiting the two minutes it takes to nuke a Hot Pocket. God, I love Hot Pockets. If I was stranded on a deserted island with a solar powered microwave and could only have one thing to eat, you know what I would choose? "Hot Pockets?" What? No -- cyanide.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to James, who's still holding out for a George Foreman grill that can run Crysis 3 on its highest video settings.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I actually subscribed to Colin Furze channel recently and I have to say, I'm kind of disappointed that he only puts up like one or two videos a month.

    Still, he's a busy man what with television appearances in the UK.

  • This man is the hero Gotham needs.

