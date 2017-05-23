Russian Newscaster Shocked By Big Dog Who Appears From Under Her News Desk

This is a short video from Russian news channel Mir24 of a newscaster who's shocked to see a big black dog suddenly appear from under the news desk and jump up to videobomb her newscast. Apparently after petting the dog she tells viewers that she's "Actually a cat person," which is the last thing a surprise dog wants to hear and she's lucky it didn't bite her. Personally, I would have pretended he was the new weatherdog, but that's just me and I'm great at playing things off like they're nothing out of the ordinary. I bet you couldn't even tell I wrote this article on fire.

Keep going for the video. Hi I'm dog with the sports I love balls.

