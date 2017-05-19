Ridiculous Women's Jeans With Legs That Detach To Become Short Shorts
These are two different styles of $425 and $460 jeans from clothing retailer Opening Ceremony with legs that detach to become short shorts. They kind of remind me of cowboy chaps, except cowboy chaps are actually sexy and I want a pair. *swinging lasso* I'm going to get you! *tosses lasso, breaks lamp* Dammit. *tries again, knocks monitor off desk* This was way easier in Red Dead Redemption.
Keep going for a shot of the other style.
Thanks to Julie, who informed me she knows what I like, and apparently I like ridiculous jeans. I'm always learning something new about myself.
