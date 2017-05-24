Real Products That Exist: 66.6% Alcohol Hellboy 'Hellfire' Cinnamon Whiskey

May 24, 2017

hellboy-cinnamon-whiskey.jpg

This is the officially licensed Hellboy 'Hellfire' cinnamon whiskey made in collaboration between XXX Distillery and Dark Horse Comics. It's 66.6-proof (33% alcohol, just like all the other cinnamon whiskeys that came before it), and costs $20 per 750mL bottle. For reference you can get a handle (1.75L) of Fireball for the same price. Still, this is perfect booze for the Hellboy fan that loves painful, sugary hangovers. It's also the perfect booze for buying for underage college kids so they think you're cool. They don't think you're cool though, they think you're creepy, they just really need alcohol for that party Friday night. We've all been there. "Buying alcohol for minors?" His name's Thad, and I'm like an older brother to him.

Thanks to Daniel, who clearly doesn't know the danger of getting your head stuck to a table soaked in sticky, cinnamon whiskey. I was there for days.

