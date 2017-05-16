Problem Solving: How To Tow Your Boat Without A Boat Trailer

Seen here trying to give Florida Man a run for his money, this is a video of some dude towing his boat without a boat trailer, presumably because he spent all his money on the boat before realizing he still needed to purchase some very important accessories. Amazingly, I can almost guarantee the police never pulled this guy over, despite the fact he almost certainly has a custom 'BDWEISR' license plate and an open container in the car. Or who knows, maybe this guy doesn't even like boating, maybe he just really hates tailgaters. If that's the case, I applaud him. In absolutely ever other case, this person is a maniac and should be stopped by any means necessary.

