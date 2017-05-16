Problem Solving: How To Tow Your Boat Without A Boat Trailer

May 16, 2017

boat-towing.jpg

Seen here trying to give Florida Man a run for his money, this is a video of some dude towing his boat without a boat trailer, presumably because he spent all his money on the boat before realizing he still needed to purchase some very important accessories. Amazingly, I can almost guarantee the police never pulled this guy over, despite the fact he almost certainly has a custom 'BDWEISR' license plate and an open container in the car. Or who knows, maybe this guy doesn't even like boating, maybe he just really hates tailgaters. If that's the case, I applaud him. In absolutely ever other case, this person is a maniac and should be stopped by any means necessary.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jonny B, who agrees he should have just strapped it it to the top of his SUV with a bunch of hair ties.

  • "Jeb, what choo talkin 'bout 'Street Legal'? You get dem fancy city words outta here!"

  • WhiteEagle2

    I would have loved to see what happened if that car hit a deep pot hole. I'm pretty sure that boat would have gone flying.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I feel like the roof rack would have been a better mounting point. And I didn't see any straps going from the bow to roof rack either. These people are dumb.

  • The_Wretched

    The whole set up is a dead family waiting to happen but I agree that a line from the bow to the car would have increased the stability and safety markedly. Those lower straps are under extreme tension.

  • Bling Nye

    That looks like a rack for a mobility scooter.

  • Meh

    And for all the times the police didn't help people in need, i hope that guy got away with it.

