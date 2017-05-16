Outdoors, Indoors: Rugs Made Of Felt That Look Like Stones

These are the felt stone rugs crafted and sold by Etsy shop flussdesign. Small rugs start at around $160, but the one pictured above costs $940. So, yeah, if you're interested now might be a good time to learn how to make felt stones. Kidney stones? My body knows how to make those without instructions. Check these out! "Those are your balls." You sure? I've been waiting to pass them since I was like seven.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

Thanks to Caroline, who wants a rug that looks like LEGO bricks, but doesn't hurt when you walk on it. Now that -- that might be a million dollar idea.