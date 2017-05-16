Outdoors, Indoors: Rugs Made Of Felt That Look Like Stones

May 16, 2017

felt-rock-rugs-1.jpg

These are the felt stone rugs crafted and sold by Etsy shop flussdesign. Small rugs start at around $160, but the one pictured above costs $940. So, yeah, if you're interested now might be a good time to learn how to make felt stones. Kidney stones? My body knows how to make those without instructions. Check these out! "Those are your balls." You sure? I've been waiting to pass them since I was like seven.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

felt-rock-rugs-2.jpg

felt-rock-rugs-3.jpg

felt-rock-rugs-4.jpg

felt-rock-rugs-5.jpg

Thanks to Caroline, who wants a rug that looks like LEGO bricks, but doesn't hurt when you walk on it. Now that -- that might be a million dollar idea.

Problem Solving: How To Tow Your Boat Without A Boat Trailer

Previous Story

Oh Wow: What A Longhaired Cat Looks Like With Everything Shaved Except The Front Of Its Face

Next Story
  • Jenness

    $940 for something that's a magnet for hair, dirt and will be a total nightmare to try and clean. Yeah no.

  • The illusion breaks down pretty quickly the closer you get, but I still think its a cool idea. Ain't no way I'm shellin out a frikkin grand for that tho.

  • WhiteEagle2

    These rugs are secretly a collection of cat hair balls.

  • Bling Nye

    Very gneiss. But the price is schist, it'll breccia wallet! I'll have to wait for it to go on shale... Granite, it'll be tuff, but I'm patient. Chalk it up to my rocky childhood.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Obligatory Goldblum:
    https://media.licdn.com/mpr...

  • Bling Nye
  • James Mcelroy

    You are a rock star of geology puns.

  • Geekologie

    my god

