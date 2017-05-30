One In A Million: Very Impressive Paper Airplane Toss

May 30, 2017

paper-airplane-toss.jpg

I said one in a million in the title but the odds are actually probably better than that. Maybe one in a thousand, or even a hundred maybe -- I don't know, I suck at odds and still spend three-quarters of my paycheck playing Powerball. Still, the airplane toss is impressive. Plus the Youtube uploader added R. Kelly's 'I Believe I Can Fly' as the soundtrack, turning a video that was already an 8 into an 11. Not all heroes wear capes.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to carey, who once threw a paper airplane through the eye of a needle, so there.

Smart: Guy Installs Gaming Console In Microwave Oven

Previous Story

First Person Footage Of A Kiteboarder Flying From One Body Of Water To Another

Next Story
  • the Dude

    Kinda cool, but my friend and I used to do crap like that at the last place we worked together. there were so many hanging light structures and and colums that we'd taken a specific design of paper airplane I know of and play catch with the airplane while trying to do loops and curls around the obstacles. If I had a camera with me, yeah, we could have filmed enough in an hour to make the same vid as here.

  • Well... Go get a camera or a phone and prove it then... ;)
    You know what they say: Pics (or in this case video) or it didn't happen.

  • the Dude

    like I said last place I worked. we had to lock up our phones and cameras because of sensitive customer info

  • The_Wretched

    which you kept consistently displayed on wall sized monitors?

  • Mr. Popo

    Ya know what they say 'bout lettin' go somethin' ya love...

  • Dao

    The pan and zoom on the guy's face truly makes this video.

  • Meh

    Not that its not nice, but the fact they filmed it pretty much makes me assume they simply made a pp that can't go straight.

  • My pp can't go straight either. :-(

  • Meh

    And that was half the reason for the abbreviation. Cheers!

  • GeneralDisorder

    They probably did something cool with the paper airplane and said "hey, come get a video of this!" Then did it better.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: against all odds, airplane, dare to dream, i believe i can fly i believe i can touch the sky think about it every night and day fold this piece of paper and throw away, impressive, lucky, no but seriously how many hours of footage did it take to capture these few seconds?, oh wow, one in a million, paper airplane, plane, skills, trying hard and believing in yourself, video
Previous Post
Next Post