Oh Wow: What A Longhaired Cat Looks Like With Everything Shaved Except The Front Of Its Face

This is a shot of a longhaired cat that was recently shaved except for the very front of its face. It kind of looks like an emoji. Not a very happy emoji, mind you. You think this is what the cat's owner asked for at the groomer or there was some sort of confusion? I actually got my dog groomed on Sunday, because her hair grows fast and she gets scrappy looking if I don't. I feel like she acts more like a little lady when she's clean-cut too. That only lasts a few days though before she's back to being the little monster she was born to be. I brought her to work today to show her off and the first thing she did was shit in the hallway. Now she's under my desk barking at my feet. Now she's chewing on my phone charger. I promised if she was good this morning we'd get chicken nuggets for lunch, so it looks like I'll just be shaking the vending machine instead.

