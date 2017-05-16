Oh Wow: What A Longhaired Cat Looks Like With Everything Shaved Except The Front Of Its Face

May 16, 2017

shaved-cat-but-not-face.jpg

This is a shot of a longhaired cat that was recently shaved except for the very front of its face. It kind of looks like an emoji. Not a very happy emoji, mind you. You think this is what the cat's owner asked for at the groomer or there was some sort of confusion? I actually got my dog groomed on Sunday, because her hair grows fast and she gets scrappy looking if I don't. I feel like she acts more like a little lady when she's clean-cut too. That only lasts a few days though before she's back to being the little monster she was born to be. I brought her to work today to show her off and the first thing she did was shit in the hallway. Now she's under my desk barking at my feet. Now she's chewing on my phone charger. I promised if she was good this morning we'd get chicken nuggets for lunch, so it looks like I'll just be shaking the vending machine instead.

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees there's Grumpy Cat, and then there's whatever this is.

Outdoors, Indoors: Rugs Made Of Felt That Look Like Stones

Previous Story

Feeding Frenzy: Guy Tosses Small Tuna To A School Of Predatory Giant Trevally

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    I always thought lion's mane cuts were hilarious but this one... My god. That flat face is hilarious.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Downloading fur, 6% complete

  • Ijustsharted

    All cats suck, but this one especially.

  • Meh

    Still cuter than one of those nasty chiwawa's,

  • Bling Nye

    I once knew a girl that shaved her pussy the same way, but she did it herself and saved a ton of money by switching to GEICO.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Error 404: Sense Not Found

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awww, cats, cutting things, freaky deaky, hair, i will spend all nine lives exacting my revenge -- this i swear to you, meow?, nailed it, oh wow, pets, pretty kitty!, so that's what that looks like, what a little angel!, yeah i said shave it like a lion not whatever this is, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post