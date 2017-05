This is an hour long video created by Youtuber KRAMER'S MEDIA of scenes from Terminator 2: Judgement Day recreated in Grand Theft Auto V. Hobbies: everybody needs one. Me? I've started flying kites. "Yeah, straight into power lines." I'm a modern Benjamin Franklin. I also invented bifocal x-ray glasses.

Keep going for the video, but it's an hour long so pop some popcorn in the breakroom and bring it back to your desk.