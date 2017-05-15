Nope: A Spider Hiding In A Computer's Ethernet Port

This is a shot of a spider hiding in a computer's ethernet port, presumably in an attempt to regain control of the web. Or maybe he's a helpful IT spider and just wanted to do some debugging. Whatever the case, I just set my work computer on fire to be safe. "You what?!" Calm down, I specifically disabled the fire alarms so nobody would panic.

Thanks to carey, who agrees no matter how hard you try, it's hard to pretend a spider is a ladybug.