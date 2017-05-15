Nope: A Spider Hiding In A Computer's Ethernet Port

May 15, 2017

spider-in-computer.jpg

This is a shot of a spider hiding in a computer's ethernet port, presumably in an attempt to regain control of the web. Or maybe he's a helpful IT spider and just wanted to do some debugging. Whatever the case, I just set my work computer on fire to be safe. "You what?!" Calm down, I specifically disabled the fire alarms so nobody would panic.

Thanks to carey, who agrees no matter how hard you try, it's hard to pretend a spider is a ladybug.

Giant Hand Sculptures Rising From A Venice Canal To Bring Awareness To Climate Change

Previous Story

Terror In The Deep Sea: Shrimp Catches A Fish, Tears It Open, Finds A Bonus Fish Inside

Next Story

  • SPYDR MOVE OUT OF WAY I WANT TO GET PR0N

  • Not an overreaction.
    (Not sarcastic, either.)

  • Bling Nye

    Portal to the web... guarded by spider...

    Makes sense actually.

  • I'am freelancing via the web, accomplishing basic projects that solely requires from you PC or laptop and also internet access and I couldn't be happier... Six months have passed by when i started off this and also i generated up to now in total 36 thousand dollars... Basically i benefit around 80 bucks/h and work for three to 4 h on daily basis.And awesome thing about this work is that you can choose when to do the job yourself and for how long and you are compensated in the end of each and every week.>>>> http://s.coop/25urz
  • tim

    It's a jumping spider, likely cornered into the hole by someone trying to trap it.

  • Anton Kovalenko

    It's at least 2 years old ...
    https://www.reddit.com/r/pc...

  • Draco Basileus

    Judging by the fact that system has PS/2 ports for mouse and keyboard, Shelob must have been making that her lair for almost a decade.

  • GristleMcNerd

    Nah. My PC's a mere 6 and a half years old and still has them. THough I don't think they've ever been used.

  • "presumably in an attempt to regain control of the web."

    Thank you GW for making me almost choke on my morning coffee hah.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: computer, freaky deaky, get out of there!, hanging out, nope, on second thought i think i can go without internet for a while, peekaboo i see you!, spiders, wait so is the internet a web or a series of tubes?, what the hell do you think you're doing in there?!
Previous Post
Next Post