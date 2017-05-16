New Caramel M&M Package Features Two M&Ms Ripping Their Caramel Filled Brethren In Half

In breaking important news, this is the packaging for the new Caramel M&Ms, featuring Red And Yellow (those are their names, their parents weren't very creative on account of their brains being made out of milk chocolate) tearing an orange M&M (formally known as Crispy when he was crispy-filled and, afterwards, pretzel-filled) in half. Not only are they ripping him in half, they're using his guts to spell 'Caramel'. That's pretty sick. Of course these are the same two M&Ms who have been eating tiny versions of their friends and family in commercial spots on television for years now, so I can't say I'm surprised. Hungry, yes. Sexy? Not in several years. "You need to get your groove back." If by groove you mean magic penis talisman, then yes.

