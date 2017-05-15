Man Uses Creepy Motion-Activated Clown Doll To Scare Away Trash-Eating Bear

May 15, 2017

This is the security cam footage (with audio) captured by Larry Ogle of Salem, Virginia, of the motion-activated clown doll he used to successfully scare off a bear who's been eating his trash. Personally, if I were Larry I would have found a stranger in the Alps challenged that bear to a bare-knuckle fist fight, but that's just me and I've always dreamed of being mauled to death by a bear with the hopes my hometown erects a bronze statue of me fighting that bear after my death. "Your bucket list is weird." My bucket list has a hole in it. "You should fill it with popcorn." I performed the popcorn trick on myself over the weekend. "During the new Alien movie?" Yes. "And you thought it was a crotchburster?" I ran screaming.

Thanks to hairless, who, based on the name, I'm guessing isn't a bear.

  • Bruce Dale

    A moment of pure pandamonium....

  • palpable ovaltine

    I'm glad they captured it on film. Truly a kodiak moment.

  • WhiteEagle2

    That trap bearly went off in time.

  • James Mcelroy

    now instead of picking up trash, they get to pick up bear shit.

  • Bling Nye

    It was a grizzly scene.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    At least the bare essentials

  • James Mcelroy

    it was a bear necessity

  • Lester The CourtJester

    I can bearly stand another of your puns

  • Wonfis

    They're certainly polar-ising.

