Man Uses Creepy Motion-Activated Clown Doll To Scare Away Trash-Eating Bear

This is the security cam footage (with audio) captured by Larry Ogle of Salem, Virginia, of the motion-activated clown doll he used to successfully scare off a bear who's been eating his trash. Personally, if I were Larry I would have found a stranger in the Alps challenged that bear to a bare-knuckle fist fight, but that's just me and I've always dreamed of being mauled to death by a bear with the hopes my hometown erects a bronze statue of me fighting that bear after my death. "Your bucket list is weird." My bucket list has a hole in it. "You should fill it with popcorn." I performed the popcorn trick on myself over the weekend. "During the new Alien movie?" Yes. "And you thought it was a crotchburster?" I ran screaming.

Hit the jump for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who, based on the name, I'm guessing isn't a bear.