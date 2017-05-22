Magical!: Humpback Whale Blows A Rainbow

This is a video of a humpback whale (affectionately known as Wally, unaffectionately known as Blubbertits) off the coast of Newport Beach, California, blowing a couple magical rainbows (the best one is at the end of the video). How about that! When reached for comment about the incident, North Korea insisted they invented whales, and rainbows.

Thanks to Sharon, who once saw a rainbow in the shower. Unfortunately, there was no pot of gold at the end, just a hair-clogged drain.