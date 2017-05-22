Life Size Replica Of Final Fantasy Buster Sword Made Out Of LEGO

This is the 6-foot, 2,000+ piece Buster Sword from Final Fantasy made entirely out of LEGO bricks (mostly baseplates) with no cheating by Youtuber ZaziNombies. It weighs over eight pounds and can't cut anything, not even a warm bagel. It probably could spread cream cheese though. Now I'm hungry. "But you just ate." That doesn't mean anything, drive me to Chipotle. Then a Taco Bell/Pizza Hut combo.

Keep going for a video tour of the sword.

Thanks to Douglas D, who agrees anything is possible if you try hard and believe in yourself plus own a small fortune in LEGO bricks.